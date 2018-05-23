Give a pint, get a ($1) pint: Rhinegeist, Hoxworth team up for b - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Give a pint, get a ($1) pint: Rhinegeist, Hoxworth team up for blood donation

Rhinegeist and the Hoxworth Blood Center are teaming up for a special blood donation.

From May 23 through May 26, people who donate blood at one of Hoxworth's neighborhood donor centers will receive a voucher for a $1 beer at Rhinegeist Brewery.

Appointments for blood donation are encouraged.

Donors can schedule appointments by calling 513-451-0910 or by scheduling online at hoxworth.org

