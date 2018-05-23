Kentucky hosts free fishing weekend

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said Wednesday that players on the field who do not stand and "show respect" during the national anthem will be subject to discipline.Full Story >
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said Wednesday that players on the field who do not stand and "show respect" during the national anthem will be subject to discipline.Full Story >
The US Food and Drug Administration health is warning parents about the risks of teething remedies.Full Story >
The US Food and Drug Administration health is warning parents about the risks of teething remedies.Full Story >
The judge complimented Michael Rotondo, who represented himself, for his legal research, but ruled against him.Full Story >
The judge complimented Michael Rotondo, who represented himself, for his legal research, but ruled against him.Full Story >
An Horry County mother and her boyfriend were arrested, and their children were placed in protective custody after officers found their home filled with piles of trash, animal waste, various insects, animals in poor condition, and an “unbearable” odor, according to a police report. The children, who were reportedly covered in bites and sores and appeared to be dirty, were taken into emergency protective custody, the report states.Full Story >
An Horry County mother and her boyfriend were arrested, and their children were placed in protective custody after officers found their home filled with piles of trash, animal waste, various insects, animals in poor condition, and an “unbearable” odor, according to a police report. The children, who were reportedly covered in bites and sores and appeared to be dirty, were taken into emergency protective custody, the report states.Full Story >
Ongoing eruptions in Kilauea's east rift zone are triggering ongoing concerns.Full Story >
Ongoing eruptions in Kilauea's east rift zone are triggering ongoing concerns.Full Story >