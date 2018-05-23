Middletown police showing ‘zero tolerance’ for seat belt violations

Middletown police said they "will be taking a zero tolerance stance" for those in passenger vehicles without seat belts as the Click It or Ticket campaign begins.

Officers will be out ensuring drivers and passengers are properly secured in their vehicles.

Police say if you're not wearing a seat belt you will get a ticket.

So far in 2018, there have been 52,144 seat belt enforcements in Ohio, compared to 54,039 in the same year-to-date period in 2017, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Seatbelt laws are not the same across the Tri-State.

In Kentucky, not wearing a seatbelt is a primary violation meaning a driver can be pulled over for not wearing a seatbelt.

In Ohio and Indiana, not wearing a safety belt is a secondary violation, meaning you can't get pulled over for just not wearing your seatbelt.

The average fine for not wearing a seatbelt is $25 to $30.

The Click it or Ticket campaign runs from May 21 to June 3.

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.