Police looking for suspect in multiple Greater Cincinnati robberies

Covington police are asking for help identifying a robbery suspect.

The department put pictures on their Facebook page hoping someone would recognize the man they say is wanted in connected with a gas station robbery.

Police say the man robbed a BP in Covington on May 13. They believe he was wearing a University of Cincinnati Bearcats jacket at the time of the robbery.

The man is also believed to have been involved in a robbery at a Walgreens in North College Hill, police say.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Warner at 859-292-2273 or Crime Stoppers.

