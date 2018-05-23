Ohio pharmacy board delays licensing marijuana dispensaries

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - A meeting where applicants seeking to operate Ohio medical marijuana dispensaries were supposed to learn whether they've received licenses has been postponed.
The Ohio Board of Pharmacy said it canceled Wednesday's special meeting two days after it was announced because information gathering was incomplete.
A spokesman says the board is awaiting background check information and to verify that proposed locations are at least 500 feet from schools and churches.
Cleveland.com reports the Ohio Department of Commerce didn't verify whether applicants met minimum requirements before awarding grower licenses. At least four sites failed to meet the 500-foot buffer rule.
The pharmacy board can award dispensary licenses for as many as 57 sites statewide. There were 376 applications. Winners will now be announced at the board's three-day monthly meeting beginning June 4.
