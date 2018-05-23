Reds activate Michael Lorenzen, place Raisel Iglesias on DL - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Reds activate Michael Lorenzen, place Raisel Iglesias on DL

Posted by Jeremy Rauch, Sports Anchor
Connect
Michael Lorenzen (Source: @Reds) Michael Lorenzen (Source: @Reds)
CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) -

The Reds activated right-handed pitcher Michael Lorenzen off the 10-day disabled list and placed closer Raisel Iglesias on the 10-day DL Wednesday afternoon.

Lorenzen began the season on the DL when he strained his right shoulder. He posted a 4.45 ERA in 14 appearances out of the bullpen in 2017.

The Reds also made two other bullpen moves recalling RHP Tanner Rainey from Triple-A Louisville and placing RHP Austin Brice on the 10-day DL.

The Reds (17-32) look to clinch the series over the Pirates with Homer Bailey on the mound tonight at 7:10 p.m.

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved. 

  • FOX19 HeadlinesMore>>

  • FDA warns teething medicines unsafe, wants them off shelves

    FDA warns teething medicines unsafe, wants them off shelves

    Wednesday, May 23 2018 9:43 AM EDT2018-05-23 13:43:09 GMT
    Wednesday, May 23 2018 5:44 PM EDT2018-05-23 21:44:15 GMT
    The Food and Drug Administration said that various gels and creams containing the drug benzocaine can cause rare but deadly side effects in children, especially those 2 years and younger. (Source: FDA)The Food and Drug Administration said that various gels and creams containing the drug benzocaine can cause rare but deadly side effects in children, especially those 2 years and younger. (Source: FDA)

    The US Food and Drug Administration health is warning parents about the risks of teething remedies.

    Full Story >

    The US Food and Drug Administration health is warning parents about the risks of teething remedies.

    Full Story >

  • Icy hot: Seat for the Stanley Cup finals in Las Vegas tops $8,000

    Icy hot: Seat for the Stanley Cup finals in Las Vegas tops $8,000

    Wednesday, May 23 2018 5:37 PM EDT2018-05-23 21:37:23 GMT
    Wednesday, May 23 2018 5:44 PM EDT2018-05-23 21:44:08 GMT
    The Stanley Cup finals start Monday night. (Source: NHL)The Stanley Cup finals start Monday night. (Source: NHL)

    The average price for tickets for the first two home games in Las Vegas is $1,700.

    Full Story >

    The average price for tickets for the first two home games in Las Vegas is $1,700.

    Full Story >

  • Estimated 7,000 bodies may be buried at former asylum

    Estimated 7,000 bodies may be buried at former asylum

    Wednesday, May 23 2018 2:51 PM EDT2018-05-23 18:51:55 GMT
    Wednesday, May 23 2018 5:43 PM EDT2018-05-23 21:43:34 GMT
    (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis). In this May 9, 2018 photo taken in Starkville, Miss., Mississippi State University anthropologist Molly Zuckerman holds a portion of a mandible extracted from one of the graves unearthed at what was the graveyard of the Mis...(AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis). In this May 9, 2018 photo taken in Starkville, Miss., Mississippi State University anthropologist Molly Zuckerman holds a portion of a mandible extracted from one of the graves unearthed at what was the graveyard of the Mis...
    Officials in Mississippi believe the remains of as many as 7,000 former patients at an asylum could be lying in an empty, grassy field on a university campus.Full Story >
    Officials in Mississippi believe the remains of as many as 7,000 former patients at an asylum could be lying in an empty, grassy field on a university campus.Full Story >
    •   
Powered by Frankly