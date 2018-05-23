Reds activate Michael Lorenzen, place Raisel Iglesias on DL

The Reds activated right-handed pitcher Michael Lorenzen off the 10-day disabled list and placed closer Raisel Iglesias on the 10-day DL Wednesday afternoon.

Lorenzen began the season on the DL when he strained his right shoulder. He posted a 4.45 ERA in 14 appearances out of the bullpen in 2017.

The Reds also made two other bullpen moves recalling RHP Tanner Rainey from Triple-A Louisville and placing RHP Austin Brice on the 10-day DL.

The Reds (17-32) look to clinch the series over the Pirates with Homer Bailey on the mound tonight at 7:10 p.m.

