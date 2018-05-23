Kenton Co. leaders working to encourage bikers, walkers with new safety plan

With warmer temperatures, a lot of us want to enjoy the outdoors by jogging, walking or biking - but for some that means coming face to face with threats from drivers.

Along Dixie Highway in Ft. Mitchell, you'll see signs cautioning drivers to "share the road" with bikers, runners and cyclists, But many residents in the area are telling the county there need to be more of them.

Kenton County just held an open house to get feedback on the region's bicycle and pedestrian plan. The current one hasn't been updated in about 20 years.

Principal planner Chris Schneider said towns and cities today need to address the topic of becoming more pedestrian-friendly.

"Walking and biking is becoming more and more popular in Kenton County and across the region and across the United States. By focusing in on these types of ideas and plans we're focusing in on trying to improve these modes of transportation," he said.

The plan calls for things like dedicated bike lanes and better signage.

