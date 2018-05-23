Icy hot: Seat for the Stanley Cup finals in Las Vegas tops $8,000

Guns were stolen during a break-in at Mason gun store early Wednesday, police said.Full Story >
Guns were stolen during a break-in at Mason gun store early Wednesday, police said.Full Story >
The Cincinnati Fire department responded to a blaze inside a restaurant in downtown Cincinnati.Full Story >
The Cincinnati Fire department responded to a blaze inside a restaurant in downtown Cincinnati.Full Story >
With warmer temperatures, a lot of us want to enjoy the outdoors by jogging, walking or biking - but for some that means coming face to face with threats from drivers.Full Story >
With warmer temperatures, a lot of us want to enjoy the outdoors by jogging, walking or biking - but for some that means coming face to face with threats from drivers.Full Story >
An Indiana school district is adding bullet-resistant glass to it's doors and windows in an effort to ward off any would-be intruders.Full Story >
An Indiana school district is adding bullet-resistant glass to it's doors and windows in an effort to ward off any would-be intruders.Full Story >
A 37-year-old has been arrested after police say she left her baby in the car with a window cracked while getting her hair done.Full Story >
A 37-year-old has been arrested after police say she left her baby in the car with a window cracked while getting her hair done.Full Story >