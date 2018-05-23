Icy hot: Seat for the Stanley Cup finals in Las Vegas tops $8,000

The average price for tickets for the first two home games in Las Vegas is $1,700. (Source: Vivid Seats)

(RNN) – The games may be played on ice, but the tickets for this year’s Stanley Cup are red hot.

In their inaugural season, the Vegas Golden Knights are four wins away from claiming the NHL championship and fans in Sin City are psyched.

The average price for tickets for the first two home games in Las Vegas is $1,700, according to secondary-market ticket broker Vivid Seats. The cheapest seats can be had for $600 and up. The most-expensive single tickets are more than $8,000. You can pick up a suite for about $42,000.

#GoldenKnights become the 3rd team to reach the #StanleyCup Final in their first season (1918 Toronto Arenas & 1968 St. Louis Blues) pic.twitter.com/vHbLJicwOw — Sportsnet Stats (@SNstats) May 20, 2018

Although pricey, the Stanley Cup tickets are still less than some of America’s biggest sporting events.

An average ticket for the last College Football Playoff National Championship game went for $2,400. For the last Super Bowl, the figure was more than $5,500.

The finals start on Monday. The Golden Knights will play the winner of the Tampa Bay Lightning - Washington Capitals series.

Copyright 2018 Raycom News Network. All rights reserved.