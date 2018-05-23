2 Kentucky women sew, distribute burial gowns for infants

ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (AP) - Two Kentucky women are offering up their sewing skills to create free burial gowns for infants who fail to survive to term or past childbirth.

WAVE-TV reports Amy Labriola and Bev Miller take donated wedding dresses and turn them into gowns to distribute to families suffering from the death of an infant, whether a full-term baby or one lost to miscarriage.

Each gown takes around 3 hours to make and dress sizes vary. The two say they have made at least 250 gowns over the past five years.

They have donated the gowns to area hospitals including Hardin Memorial Hospital and Bowling Green Medical Center.

Information from: WAVE-TV, http://www.wave3.com

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.