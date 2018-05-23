Police: Man found fatally shot behind a Louisville car wash

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - Authorities in Louisville say a 20-year-old man has been found dead of a gunshot wound behind a car wash.
The Courier Journal quotes Louisville Metro Police spokeswoman Alicia Smiley as saying officers arrived just before midnight Tuesday and found the body of a man identified as 20-year-old Anthony Edwards.
Deputy Coroner Anthony Wight of Jefferson County says Edwards died from the gunshot wound.
Smiley says the Metro Police homicide unit is investigating. She says that no arrests had been made as of Wednesday morning, and no suspects identified.
The newspaper reports police in Louisville have recorded 34 homicides so far this year.
Information from: The Courier-Journal, http://www.courier-journal.com
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
