Florida teens charged with killing Ohio mom during car race

TAMPA, Florida (AP) - Two Florida teenagers are facing vehicular homicide charges after police say one struck and killed an Ohio woman and seriously injured her 21-month-old daughter while racing on a street alongside Tampa Bay.

Tampa police reported that a Ford Mustang driven by 18-year-old Cameron Herrin struck 24-year-old Jessica Reisinger of Jeromesville, Ohio, as she was pushing her daughter Lillia's stroller across the street on Wednesday. The mother was pronounced dead at a hospital.

Police say Herrin was racing a Nissan driven by 17-year old John Barrineau. Both are charged with street racing, vehicular homicide, and reckless driving resulting in serious bodily injury. A passenger in the Mustang, 20-year-old Tristan Herrin, was charged with street racing.

Lawyers for the three charged couldn't immediately be located.

