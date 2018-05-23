Florida teens charged with killing Ohio mom during car race

TAMPA, Florida (AP) - Two Florida teenagers are facing vehicular homicide charges after police say one struck and killed an Ohio woman and seriously injured her 21-month-old daughter while racing on a street alongside Tampa Bay.
Tampa police reported that a Ford Mustang driven by 18-year-old Cameron Herrin struck 24-year-old Jessica Reisinger of Jeromesville, Ohio, as she was pushing her daughter Lillia's stroller across the street on Wednesday. The mother was pronounced dead at a hospital.
Police say Herrin was racing a Nissan driven by 17-year old John Barrineau. Both are charged with street racing, vehicular homicide, and reckless driving resulting in serious bodily injury. A passenger in the Mustang, 20-year-old Tristan Herrin, was charged with street racing.
Lawyers for the three charged couldn't immediately be located.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
