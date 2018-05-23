More than $8M awarded to victim of cult in trafficking case

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - More than $8 million has been awarded to a woman who alleged that the spiritual leader of a cult forced her to work without pay for a decade.
A federal judge in Kansas issued the order Wednesday on behalf of Kendra Ross. She alleged that from the age of 11 until 2012, when she "gathered her courage and strength to escape," she was the victim of human trafficking at the hands of Royall Jenkins and his organization, The Value Creators.
The suit said the group forced Ross to work in restaurants and as a maid, cook and childcare provider in Kansas City, Kansas; Atlanta; Dayton, Ohio; Newark, New Jersey; and New York City.
Ross' attorney, Betsy Hutson, says she is "thrilled." No attorney is listed for Jenkins.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
A Cincinnati-area resident is among three that have been indicted in a fatal "swatting" case in Kansas.Full Story >
A Cincinnati-area resident is among three that have been indicted in a fatal "swatting" case in Kansas.Full Story >
Guns were stolen during a break-in at Mason gun store early Wednesday, police said.Full Story >
Guns were stolen during a break-in at Mason gun store early Wednesday, police said.Full Story >
The Cincinnati Fire department responded to a blaze inside a restaurant in downtown Cincinnati.Full Story >
The Cincinnati Fire department responded to a blaze inside a restaurant in downtown Cincinnati.Full Story >
With warmer temperatures, a lot of us want to enjoy the outdoors by jogging, walking or biking - but for some that means coming face to face with threats from drivers.Full Story >
With warmer temperatures, a lot of us want to enjoy the outdoors by jogging, walking or biking - but for some that means coming face to face with threats from drivers.Full Story >
An Indiana school district is adding bullet-resistant glass to it's doors and windows in an effort to ward off any would-be intruders.Full Story >
An Indiana school district is adding bullet-resistant glass to it's doors and windows in an effort to ward off any would-be intruders.Full Story >