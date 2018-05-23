WATCH: National Guardsman reunites with K-9 buddy

Maj. Bill Hotopp got an extra special greeting from his best buddy Doc the German shepherd. (Source: Pixabay)

(RNN) – Maj. Bill Hotopp gets lots of love when he returns home.

His two-year-old German shepherd Doc sees to that.

The attorney recently returned from deployment in the Illinois Army National Guard, USA Today reported.

Over 32 years, he’s completed eight tours of duty. This was his final one.

Doc saved an extra-special greeting for his human after a month in Jordan, eventually knocking him down.

“Yup. He loves me!” Hotopp said on Facebook.

