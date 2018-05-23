Man crashes into building, still gets haircut

An Illinois man crashed his car into a building, but still ran to make his haircut appointment next door. (Source: CNN/Network Video Productions)

NILES, IL (CNN) – A man in Illinois really didn't want to miss his haircut appointment.

He accidentally crashed his car into a deli next door to a hair salon near Chicago Wednesday.

But he kept his appointment, walking in straight from the crash scene.

Police and firefighters were looking for him while he was getting his haircut. He did finally talk to police after his trim was done.

June Saraceno, the hair salon owner, said the man acted like it was a routine trip to the stylist.

"He came in like nothing and sat down for his appointment, and when he finally told the barber that, oh yeah, that was his car, he had his insurance, and he didn't want to miss his haircut appointment. That's why he left it as it was," Saraceno said.

No one was injured in the crash, but a deli employee was shaken up.

