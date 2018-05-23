16-year-old indicted in fatal shooting of Kentucky teen

LAFAYETTE, Ky. (AP) - A 16-year-old has been indicted on a murder charge in the fatal shooting of a 15-year-old during a robbery in Kentucky.

The Lexington Herald-Leader reports the teen was indicted Monday for the Feb. 6 slaying of Kevin Olmeda-Ortiz, who was shot in the head and died in an ambulance. The indictment also alleges that he wounded another 15-year-old, who was treated at a hospital.

Lexington Police say the indictment also charges the 16-year-old with first-degree robbery and says that "in the course of committing theft, he used or threatened the immediate use of physical force." The teenager is being held in juvenile detention pending a June 1 arraignment. The Associated Press generally does not identify juvenile criminal defendants.

