Ohio troopers investigate fatal crash involving road maintenance equipment

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash involving a 1996 Ford Ranger pickup and several pieces of Highland County road maintenance equipment.

The crash happened on Fairfield Road early Wednesday afternoon. Authorities say Clint Walker, 60, of Leesburg, was driving the pickup.

Authorities say a preliminary investigation reveals Walker was traveling northeast on Fairfield Road, which was closed for roadway maintenance, when he struck the equipment. He was transported to Highland District Hospital by Highland North EMS where he was pronounced dead.

He did not appear to have been wearing a seatbelt, officials said.

No other injuries were reported.

The crash remains under investigation by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

