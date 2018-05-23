Local school district declares excitement for summer with 'tag' display

Tri-State residents may have noticed a change in the weather recently, and with summer comes the end of the school year. (Source: Matt Miller, Facebook)

Tri-State residents may have noticed a change in the weather recently, and with summer comes the end of the school year.

This means different things to different people -- for example, students may have one reaction to the fact that summer has arrived, parents may have another, and teachers may very well have an entirely different reaction.

For those curious at all about the how Lakota Local Schools staffers are reacting, look no further than the sign outside Adena Elementary:

"Dear parents, tag you are it," it says.

Superintendent Matt Miller posted a picture of the sign to social media Wednesday afternoon, where it quickly garnered attention.

Whether you're a student, parent, or teacher in Butler County, the timeless words of Alice Cooper ring true this week -- school is out for the summer.

