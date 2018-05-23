After-hours club or neighborhood gathering? Man arrested after noise complaints

The Texas Department of Public Safety has released a video in response to a viral post made by internet personality Shaun King, according to the Waxahachie Light.Full Story >
The Texas Department of Public Safety has released a video in response to a viral post made by internet personality Shaun King, according to the Waxahachie Light.Full Story >
Ongoing eruptions in Kilauea's east rift zone are triggering ongoing concerns.Full Story >
Ongoing eruptions in Kilauea's east rift zone are triggering ongoing concerns.Full Story >
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said Wednesday that players on the field who do not stand and "show respect" during the national anthem will be subject to discipline.Full Story >
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said Wednesday that players on the field who do not stand and "show respect" during the national anthem will be subject to discipline.Full Story >
For the first time in the hospital's history, quadruplets were born at Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Hillcrest on Tuesday.Full Story >
For the first time in the hospital's history, quadruplets were born at Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Hillcrest on Tuesday.Full Story >