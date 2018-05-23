NKorea says Pence remarks were 'stupid,' willing to not meet - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

NKorea says Pence remarks were 'stupid,' willing to not meet

(AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon). Women protesters stage a rally for peace on the Korea peninsular near U.S. Embassy in Seoul, Wednesday, May 23, 2018. U.S. President Donald Trump labored with South Korea's Moon Jae-in Tuesday to keep the highly anticipated U... (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon). Women protesters stage a rally for peace on the Korea peninsular near U.S. Embassy in Seoul, Wednesday, May 23, 2018. U.S. President Donald Trump labored with South Korea's Moon Jae-in Tuesday to keep the highly anticipated U...

TOKYO (AP) - North Korea said Thursday recent comments by U.S. Vice President Mike Pence were "stupid" and "ignorant" and again warned it was willing to pull out of a planned summit between leader Kim Jong Un and President Donald Trump.

Choe Son Hui, the vice minister of foreign affairs, was quoted Thursday by the North's state-run news agency slamming comments Pence made in an interview with Fox News that compared North Korea to Libya, saying they showed that he does not understand North Korea's situation.

She also questioned whether the summit, scheduled for June 12 in Singapore, would be worthwhile if the remarks reflect Washington's position.

"We will neither beg the U.S. for dialogue nor take the trouble to persuade them if they do not want to sit together with us" KCNA quoted her as saying. "Whether the U.S. will meet us at a meeting room or encounter us at nuclear-to-nuclear showdown is entirely dependent upon the decision and behavior of the United States."

Trump met with South Korean President Moon Jae-in on Tuesday at the White House for consultations and suggested the summit could be delayed. But the U.S. says it is still working on making the historic summit happen.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • National politicsNational politicsMore>>

  • Arizona educators consider altering evolution references

    Arizona educators consider altering evolution references

    Wednesday, May 23 2018 4:54 PM EDT2018-05-23 20:54:23 GMT
    Wednesday, May 23 2018 10:24 PM EDT2018-05-24 02:24:26 GMT
    The Arizona Department of Education is considering changes to school science standards, including instances when it may remove or alter references to evolution.Full Story >
    The Arizona Department of Education is considering changes to school science standards, including instances when it may remove or alter references to evolution.Full Story >

  • French government orders evacuation of Paris migrant camps

    French government orders evacuation of Paris migrant camps

    Wednesday, May 23 2018 3:12 AM EDT2018-05-23 07:12:57 GMT
    Wednesday, May 23 2018 10:23 PM EDT2018-05-24 02:23:52 GMT
    France's interior minister has ordered the evacuation of some 2,300 migrants camped in Paris amid a standoff with City Hall over how to handle the long-running problem.Full Story >
    France's interior minister has ordered the evacuation of some 2,300 migrants camped in Paris amid a standoff with City Hall over how to handle the long-running problem.Full Story >

  • NKorea says Pence remarks were 'stupid,' willing to not meet

    NKorea says Pence remarks were 'stupid,' willing to not meet

    Wednesday, May 23 2018 8:51 PM EDT2018-05-24 00:51:44 GMT
    Wednesday, May 23 2018 10:23 PM EDT2018-05-24 02:23:49 GMT
    (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon). Women protesters stage a rally for peace on the Korea peninsular near U.S. Embassy in Seoul, Wednesday, May 23, 2018. U.S. President Donald Trump labored with South Korea's Moon Jae-in Tuesday to keep the highly anticipated U...(AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon). Women protesters stage a rally for peace on the Korea peninsular near U.S. Embassy in Seoul, Wednesday, May 23, 2018. U.S. President Donald Trump labored with South Korea's Moon Jae-in Tuesday to keep the highly anticipated U...
    A top North Korean official says recent comments by U.S. Vice President Mike Pence were "stupid" and "ignorant" and again warns the country is willing to pull out of a planned summit with Trump.Full Story >
    A top North Korean official says recent comments by U.S. Vice President Mike Pence were "stupid" and "ignorant" and again warns the country is willing to pull out of a planned summit with Trump.Full Story >
    •   
Powered by Frankly