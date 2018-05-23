U.S. Army vet upset about apartment problems including fecal matter in tub

A U.S. Army veteran says she's upset after plumbing issues caused fecal matter to get into her bathtub.? (WXIX)

A U.S. Army veteran says she's upset after plumbing issues caused fecal matter to get into her bathtub.

June Anderson has lived at the Fairmount apartment complex for less than a year and says she’s had nothing but problems.

“Just imagine taking a shower and all of a sudden you got -- we won't say the word -- on your feet?” she said.

Anderson gets government assistance to pay for rent through HUD-VASH, a program that helps veterans in jeopardy of becoming homeless.

“This man is getting his portion. I am caught up on my rent, I am not behind. The government has paid their portion. He has no excuse,” she said.

FOX19 spoke with the property manager over the phone. He says he bends over backward for his tenants and the issue has since been fixed. However, Anderson is skeptical.

“The man that came to clean it up yesterday is not a professional,” said Anderson.

She says there are other plumbing issues like water trickling out of the wall causing a mold issue.

“He didn’t do anything as far as taking this up, he just put some of this putty stuff on it and said that was going to kill the mold,” said Anderson.

She says the doors and mailboxes are also not secure.

“Anyone can break in here and take your mail because nothing locks," she said.

The property manager says Anderson is hard to connect with and promises everything is being addressed. The property manager, who FOX19 is not naming, did win a Cincinnati Metropolitan Housing Authority award in 2017.

