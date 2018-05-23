Kentucky judge candidate dies 1 day after primary victory

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - A 43-year-old Kentucky lawyer running for judge collapsed and died the day after he got the most votes in a primary election.

Danny Alvarez was described as "a true public servant, a humanitarian, and a champion for human rights and the immigrant community" by his campaign consultant Jonathan Hurst.

Hurst said in an email that Alvarez had "spent the day humbled and grateful to this community" after getting the most votes in the four-way race in Louisville.

Hurst told the Courier Journal that the married father of three died at a hospital after collapsing at home. No cause of death was released.

Hurst would have faced second-place finisher Tanisha Ann Hickerson in a November runoff in the Jefferson County District Court judge's race.

