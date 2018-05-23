Delivery driver kills alleged meat thief in Detroit

A truck driver in Detroit killed a man he said was stealing meat off his delivery truck. (Source: WXYZ/CNN)

DETROIT (WXYZ/CNN) – One man is dead in Detroit Wednesday after the driver of a meat delivery truck shot him.

The driver said the man and an accomplice were stealing meat off his truck and he fired because he believed the thief was armed.

Jerel Carter recalled the chaotic scene Wednesday morning, as a truck driver with a concealed pistol license opened fire.

The driver later turned his gun in to detectives, who questioned him but didn't arrest him.

"It's a good area, especially with market days coming up," Carter said. "Why don't you just get a job like everybody else? That's how I look at it."

Just after 10 a.m., people living nearby heard a single gunshot. They soon saw a man laying dead in the street.

"It's uncalled for – doesn’t make sense. That word covers it all. Don't make sense," said Melvin Neely, a neighbor.

Police said a second suspect ran away. They have not released a description of the man they're looking for.

They also haven't released the identity of the suspect killed after being shot in the head.

The man was reportedly carrying a box cutter.

Police are investigating the incident, and county prosecutors will decide if charges will be filed.

