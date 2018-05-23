FC Cincinnati pummels Pittsburgh to make U.S. Open Cup fourth round

FC Cincinnati has advanced to the fourth round -- of 32 -- in the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup a second straight year after punishing Pittsburgh 3-1 on Wednesday night.

FC Cincy took a 1-0 lead into the half with a goal by Jimmy McLaughlin in the 39th minute. Lance Laing and Daniel Haber would add two more goals in the second half before the Riverhounds scored a late goal.

The fourth round Cup game will be played on Wednesday, June 6. FC Cincinnati’s opponent, location and kickoff time will be determined with a drawing on Thursday.

It is worth noting FC Cincy hosted the Columbus Crew of the MLS in the fourth round last season and won 1-0.

