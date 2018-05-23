Police: Nurse imposter responded to emergency in PA

Kyle Jones is accused of impersonating a nurse and responding to a Pittsburgh hospital's emergency call. (Source: KDKA/CNN/Allegheny County Jail)

PITTSBURGH (KDKA/CNN) – A man is in trouble with the law after authorities said he pretended to be a nurse and responded to a Pittsburgh hospital's emergency call.

Kyle Jones was wearing light blue scrubs, the same color as the ones worn by the nurses at UPMC Presbyterian hospital.

And when they put out a call for a patient in distress, they said Jones joined the rapid response team.

Police said no one knew him, and that he wasn’t wearing a hospital ID.

Now he's charged with impersonating a professional, criminal trespass, falsely impersonating persons privately employed and disorderly conduct.

Jones told police he was working for a company called "Visiting Angels." But police learned he didn't work for that company, and that he isn't even a nurse.

Copyright 2018 KDKA via CNN. All rights reserved.