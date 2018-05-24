Civil rights activist to address Harvard graduates

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) - Civil rights activist U.S. Rep. John Lewis is set to address Harvard University graduates.
The Ivy League school is hosting its 367th commencement ceremony on Thursday with a keynote speech from Lewis.
It caps several days of activities that also featured speeches from Republican Ohio Gov. John Kasich (KAY'-sihk) and Republican Arizona Sen. Jeff Flake.
The 78-year-old Lewis is a Georgia Democrat known for leading the 1965 "Bloody Sunday" march across the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, Alabama.
Previous speakers include Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg and director Steven Spielberg.
A coalition of Harvard students says it will be passing out Time's Up stickers at graduation to show solidarity against sexual misconduct.
The group has pushed Harvard to change how it handles those cases.
