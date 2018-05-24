Dozens of Ohio schools split $33M in grants to aid literacy

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Dozens of Ohio school districts and consortiums of districts will split $33 million in federal grant money to improve literacy development.
Ohio's Department of Education says the Striving Readers Comprehensive Literacy Grant especially aims to boost literacy for more students who live in poverty, have disabilities, or are identified as English learners or struggling readers.
The grants range from about $22,000 for Mansfield schools to $1.2 million each for several recipients.
The applicants receiving the largest grants include educational service centers in Cuyahoga (ky-uh-HOH'-guh), Mahoning (muh-HOH'-ning), Richland and Trumbull counties that serve multiple schools districts, and the Cleveland-based Center for Families and Children, which offers early learning programs.
Individual districts getting at least $1 million include Columbus, Elyria (eh-LEER'-ee-uh), Hillsboro, Mt. Healthy, New Lexington, Reynoldsburg, Strongsville, Toledo and West Clermont.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Cincinnati police are looking into a possible "after-hours club" in Evanston.Full Story >
Cincinnati police are looking into a possible "after-hours club" in Evanston.Full Story >
The new "Cosmo After Dark" channel on Snapchat has some parents concerned. Some critics are calling the content pornographic.Full Story >
The new "Cosmo After Dark" channel on Snapchat has some parents concerned. Some critics are calling the content pornographic.Full Story >
FC Cincinnati has advanced to the fourth round -- of 32 -- in the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup a second straight year after punishing Pittsburgh 3-1 on Wednesday night.Full Story >
FC Cincinnati has advanced to the fourth round -- of 32 -- in the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup a second straight year after punishing Pittsburgh 3-1 on Wednesday night.Full Story >
Neighbors believe Sherman Park on Wayne Avenue in Middletown is in the middle of a transition.Full Story >
Neighbors believe Sherman Park on Wayne Avenue in Middletown is in the middle of a transition.Full Story >
A U.S. Army veteran says she's upset after plumbing issues caused fecal matter to get into her bathtub.Full Story >
A U.S. Army veteran says she's upset after plumbing issues caused fecal matter to get into her bathtub.?Full Story >