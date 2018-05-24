Memorial service set for 100-year-old Pearl Harbor veteran

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) - A memorial service will be held for a veteran of the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor who died last month in Ohio at age 100.
The Dayton Daily News reports services for Frank Ruby are Friday at Memorial Hall in Dayton.
Ruby was serving as a Navy petty officer when he was awakened by the sound of gunfire on Dec. 7, 1941.
He told the newspaper in 2016 the Japanese bombers were close enough to his oil barge laden with thousands of gallons of fuel that he could see the pilots' faces. He said he thought it would be his "last day."
The Vandalia man died April 29.
Information from: Dayton Daily News, http://www.daytondailynews.com
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Cincinnati police are looking into a possible "after-hours club" in Evanston.Full Story >
Cincinnati police are looking into a possible "after-hours club" in Evanston.Full Story >
The new "Cosmo After Dark" channel on Snapchat has some parents concerned. Some critics are calling the content pornographic.Full Story >
The new "Cosmo After Dark" channel on Snapchat has some parents concerned. Some critics are calling the content pornographic.Full Story >
FC Cincinnati has advanced to the fourth round -- of 32 -- in the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup a second straight year after punishing Pittsburgh 3-1 on Wednesday night.Full Story >
FC Cincinnati has advanced to the fourth round -- of 32 -- in the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup a second straight year after punishing Pittsburgh 3-1 on Wednesday night.Full Story >
Neighbors believe Sherman Park on Wayne Avenue in Middletown is in the middle of a transition.Full Story >
Neighbors believe Sherman Park on Wayne Avenue in Middletown is in the middle of a transition.Full Story >
A U.S. Army veteran says she's upset after plumbing issues caused fecal matter to get into her bathtub.Full Story >
A U.S. Army veteran says she's upset after plumbing issues caused fecal matter to get into her bathtub.?Full Story >