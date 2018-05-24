Dem, GOP leaders get classified briefings on Russia probe

The Justice Department said it would expand an open, internal investigation into the ongoing Russia probe by examining whether there was any politically motivated surveillance.Full Story >
Kushner, who serves as a senior adviser on the Middle East and other issues, was among many White House advisers who had been operating without approval for full security clearances.Full Story >
These people close to President Donald Trump's campaign and administration have been indicted in Special Counsel Robert Mueller's Russia probe.Full Story >
A briefing Thursday about classified documents will be for just two Republican House members, both Trump allies, as Trump and his supporters in Congress press for information on the outside informant.Full Story >
Scientists in Hawaii have captured rare images of blue methane flames burning from cracks in the pavement as Kilauea volcano gushes lava in the backgroundFull Story >
About to turn 80, Tommy Chong says he never doubted he'd live to see the day when marijuana would be legal in one form or another in 30 states across the countryFull Story >
A road rage suspect seen on surveillance video hitting a man with a sledgehammer after smashing the windows out of a vehicle is being sought by Philadelphia policeFull Story >
U.S. prosecutors have charged more than 80 members of the violent Mexican Mafia gang with taking part in a conspiracy to run drugs and carry out violent assaults ordered from inside Los Angeles County jailsFull Story >
President Donald Trump is out to discredit the Russia probe he now calls 'spygate'Full Story >
President Donald Trump and South Korea's Moon Jae-in are working to keep a planned summit between the U.S. and North Korea's Kim Jong Un on trackFull Story >
Danica Patrick, approaching her final Indy 500, is immortalized with Lego statueFull Story >
U.S. Senate candidate Joe Arpaio has pledged his unwavering support for President Donald Trump but is unwilling or unable to elaborate on the president's policiesFull Story >
Trump issues a rallying call to opponents of abortion, encouraging them to the polls to elect conservative lawmakersFull Story >
A pregnant Claire Danes walked the red carpet for the New York premiere of her new film, "A Kid Like Jake."Full Story >
