Western Kentucky offering major in molecular biotechnology

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (AP) - Western Kentucky University says it is adding a new major in its biology department: molecular biotechnology.

A statement from the school says the major is the next step in its genetics program and will be offered beginning this fall.

Biology professor Sigrid Jacobshagen says the addition is in response to growth in the biotechnology industry.

Officials say students in the program can be involved in genomics, personalized medicine and cloning and those skills can be used in developing various medical products, industrial chemicals and energy sources.

Associate biology professor Ajay Srivastava says the major fits with Western's mission to become an applied research institution and the state's goal of developing a workforce trained for high-tech jobs.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.