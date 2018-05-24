Fire official: Small fire at country club reveals larger problem

A small fire overnight at a country club in Hyde Park revealed a much larger problem – the fire alarm and sprinkler system in place did not activate, Cincinnati fire officials said.

Firefighters responded to a report of smoke and a possible fire at the Cincinnati Country Club off Grandin Road about 2 a.m. Thursday, according to a news release from the fire department.

A worker at the country club, which was closed at that hour, called the incident in, not the alarm system, said District Chief Warren Weems.

“There was a fire alarm system in place at this country club but it did not operate at this incident,” the news release states.

“From the volume of smoke that was coming from the laundry room, “ Weems added in an interview, “the alarm system and sprinklers should have gone off.”

Fire crews found a large amount of smoke coming from an exterior air handling unit with a light haze of smoke on the interior, according the news release.

Upon further investigation, Weems said firefighters found a small fire in a large commercial dryer in the rear laundry room and quickly extinguished it.

“It was more smoke than fire,” Weems said.

Due to the large volume of smoke, the air handlers were shut down and fire companies used ventilators to clear the building, the release states.

Damage was set at $10,000.

Fire officials said they plan to follow up with country club operators to make sure the fire alarm system is operational.

“If no worker was on scene, by the time we were notified, it could have been a much larger incident,” Weems said. “A country club is a pretty large complex. Instead of it being (a) $10,000 (loss), it could have been more significant.”

