80-year-old father charged with shooting son in Golf Manor overnight. Details on FOX19 NOW Morning News

An 80-year-old father is under arrest in the shooting of his son overnight in Golf Manor.

Ronald Baumgartner was booked into the Hamilton County Justice Center just before 5 a.m. Thursday on charges of felonious assault, domestic violence and using weapons while intoxicated, jail officials said.

According to his arrest report, he shot and seriously injured his son, Reid Baumgartner, 38, just before midnight at their residence in the 6300 block of Hammel Avenue.

Officers responded to a report of a domestic disturbance inside a home about that same time.

When they arrived, they said they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound to his chest/torso area.

Reid Baumgartner was taken to University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

His condition was not immediately available.

Another man in the home, Ronald Baumgartner, was taken into custody.

He will be held without bond at the county jail until he makes his first court appearance on the charges Friday morning, jail officials said.

