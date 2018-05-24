Crews battle massive house fire in Villa Hills - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Crews battle massive house fire in Villa Hills

By Jennifer Baker, Digital Content Producer
Connect
By Jordan Vilines, Reporter
Connect
Raycom Media/file Raycom Media/file
VILLA HILLS, KY (FOX19) -

Crews are on scene battling a massive house fire in Villa Hills Thursday morning, according to Kenton County dispatchers.

Firefighters were called to the 6000 block of River Road about 4 a.m., they said.

The home appears to be a total loss. Heavy smoke has enveloped the neighborhood.

River Road is shut down until further notice.

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly