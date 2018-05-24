Crash causes major delays NB I-75 near Norwood Lateral. Details in the app, on air

A crash is causing major delays on northbound Interstate 75 at the Norwood Lateral Thursday morning.
The left lanes are blocked, reducing traffic to one lane until further notice.
There's also construction in the area, adding to congestion.
Backup on 75 at Mitchell. Crash cleanup at the Lateral. @fox19 pic.twitter.com/ucLAcBPeMD— Rebecca Smith (@Fox19Rebecca) May 24, 2018
Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.
