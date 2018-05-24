Police: LA woman faked finding razor blade in fast food sandwich

A motorist died, and two juveniles suffered minor injuries in a Warren County crash Wednesday night, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.Full Story >
A father shot his son in Golf Manor and was taken into custody overnight, police said.Full Story >
A crash is causing major delays on northbound Interstate 75 at the Norwood Lateral Thursday morning.Full Story >
Crews are on scene battling a structure fire in Villa Hills Thursday morning, according to Kenton County dispatchers.Full Story >
A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for most of the Tri-State until 9 p.m.Full Story >
