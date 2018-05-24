Driver killed, 2 juveniles hurt in rollover crash - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Driver killed, 2 juveniles hurt in rollover crash

By Jennifer Baker, Digital Content Producer
HARLAN TOWNSHIP, OH (FOX19) -

A motorist died, and two juveniles suffered minor injuries in a rollover crash in Warren County Wednesday night, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

William E. Laseur was ejected from his white, 2016 Chevrolet Silverado when it overturned after it was struck by an oncoming silver, 2007 Ford Focus as he tried to turn left onto Ohio 132 from Morrow-Woodville Road about 5:30 p.m., troopers said

Laseur was flown in a medical helicopter to University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, they said.

Two juveniles in the Ford were taken to Bethesda North Hospital with minor injuries, treated and released.

"The preliminary crash investigation indicates Mr. Laseur was not wearing a seatbelt when the crash occurred and was ejected as a result," troopers wrote in a news release.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.

