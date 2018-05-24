OVI checkpoint tonight in area with 'ongoing problem of impaired drivers'

An OVI checkpoint is being held in one Cincinnati neighborhood Thursday night to try to address what authorities say is an ongoing problem with impaired drivers in the area.

The Hamilton County OVI Task Force and Cincinnati police will out in the 100 block of East McMillan Street from 8 p.m. until midnight.

Patrols also will be stepped up in the area.

Last year, 40 drivers were arrested and charged with OVI within a mile of this location while 12 OVI-related traffic crashes occurred in the same area, according to a news release.

Tonight’s checkpoint aims to address the ongoing OVI problem in this area and educate the general public as to the operations of the Hamilton County OVI Task Force, along with their goal to reduce traffic fatalities caused by impaired drivers.

Follow their activities and learn more about them on their Facebook page or Twitter feed

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.