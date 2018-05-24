Airmen used LSD at nuclear missile base, Air Force records show

A report by the Associated Press revealed at least six airmen were buying, distributing or using the illegal hallucinogen LSD. (Source: Robert Burns/AP Photos)

WASHINGTON (RNN) - U.S. troops in charge of guarding some of the world’s most powerful nuclear missiles distributed and used the hallucinogen LSD and other illegal drugs at a highly secured Air Force base, according to records obtained by the Associated Press.

The drug ring went on for months in 2015 and 2016 on the F.E. Warren Air Force Base in Wyoming, according to the report.

The accused were part of the 90th Missile Wing, the AP reported.

The accused service members were part of the 90th Missile Wing. The service members operate nearly one-third of the 400 Minuteman 3 missiles, intercontinental ballistic missiles that are housed in underground silos distributed throughout the Great Plains.

Social media led to the drug ring's discovery.

In March 2016, a serviceman posted a SnapChat video of himself smoking marijuana.

As personnel continued their investigation, one of the accused airmen packed his belongings and fled to Mexico, according to the report.

Some of the airmen used LSD supplied by peers with access to civilian drug dealers.

In all, 14 members were disciplined, with six of them convicted of LSD use and or distribution, according to the AP.

The airmen, however, were not accused of using the mind-altering drugs on duty.

