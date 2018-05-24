Source: Major announcement Tuesday for FC Cincinnati - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) -

Major League Soccer is coming to Cincinnati next week and a source tells FOX19 NOW that FC Cincinnati will have a major announcement Tuesday night on Fountain Square.

Last week, FCC General Manager Jeff Berding announced MLS was coming to Cincinnati next week to meet with club ownership.

This morning, our news partners at the Cincinnati Enquirer are reporting MLS commissioner Don Garber will be in attendance. 

Cincinnati is up against Sacramento an Detroit to win expansion bid.

Last December, MLS admitted Nashville into the league with an announcement in Music City. Club president and Berding hinted that a similar path is possible for Cincinnati.

Stay with FOX19 NOW for updates on this breaking story throughout the day.

