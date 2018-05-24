Police ID Ohio man who died after chase by 'good Samaritans'

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Authorities in Ohio have identified the man who allegedly robbed a woman of her purse, was chased down by bystanders and died that same morning.
The Columbus Dispatch reports Columbus police have characterized the three men who restrained 23-year-old Kelvin West on Sunday after a purse snatching in a gas station parking lot as "good Samaritans."
A witness told the newspaper West was beaten, choked and suffocated. The Columbus man was pronounced dead at a hospital about an hour later. The Franklin County Coroner's Office hasn't provided a cause of death.
Franklin County Prosecutor Ron O'Brien says his office will review a police investigation to determine whether a criminal case involving the bystanders will be presented to a grand jury.
Information from: The Columbus Dispatch, http://www.dispatch.com
