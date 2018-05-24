Homeowner trying to kill weeds ends up burning down garage

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (AP) - Authorities say a homeowner trying to kill troublesome weeds with a torch has burned down his garage.
The Springfield News-Sun reports Springfield Township firefighters in central Ohio were called to a home around 4 a.m. Thursday for a detached garage engulfed in flames.
No one was injured.
Fire officials learned the man had been trying to eliminate weeds around the garage. They're calling the blaze an accident.
The destroyed garage held tools and appliances. Fire officials estimate the loss at between $10,000 and $15,000.
Information from: Springfield News-Sun, http://www.springfieldnewssun.com
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Authorities say an Ohio homeowner trying to kill troublesome weeds with a torch has burned down his garage.Full Story >
Authorities say a homeowner trying to kill troublesome weeds with a torch has burned down his garage.Full Story >
A major FC Cincinnati announcement is planned Tuesday night on Fountain Square, a source has confirmed to FOX19 NOW.Full Story >
A major FC Cincinnati announcement is planned Tuesday night on Fountain Square, a source has confirmed to FOX19 NOW.Full Story >
A crash is causing major delays on northbound Interstate 75 at the Norwood Lateral Thursday morning.Full Story >
A crash is causing major delays on northbound Interstate 75 at the Norwood Lateral Thursday morning.Full Story >
A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for most of the Tri-State until 9 p.m.Full Story >
A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for most of the Tri-State until 9 p.m.Full Story >
An 80-year-old father is accused of shooting his son during an alcohol-fueled dispute in Golf Manor overnight.Full Story >
An 80-year-old father is accused of shooting his son during an alcohol-fueled dispute in Golf Manor overnight.Full Story >