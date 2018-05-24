Kentucky attorney reaches deal on fraud, escape charges

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) - A Kentucky attorney who fled the country to avoid prison before being captured has reached a deal with federal prosecutors to resolve his escape and fraud charges.
The Lexington Herald-Leader reports a lawyer for Eric Conn filed a motion Tuesday saying an agreement has been reached on all charges. The motion did not include details.
Conn spent six months on the run last year after pleading guilty to bribing judges and doctors in a $500 million Social Security fraud scheme. His sentencing went on without him and he was given a 12-year prison term.
Conn was flown back to Kentucky after he was caught in Honduras in December. An 18-count indictment was reinstated after his arrest.
U.S. District Judge Danny C. Reeves has scheduled a June 4 hearing.
Information from: Lexington Herald-Leader
