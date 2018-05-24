Prosecutor to pursue more charges against convicted Ohio man

MANSFIELD, Ohio (AP) - A county prosecutor in Ohio says he'll pursue charges against a man recently convicted of killing two women for the slayings of two more women.
The Mansfield News Journal reports Richland County Prosecutor Gary Bishop said he followed 41-year-old Shawn Grate's trial in Ashland County. Grate was convicted this month of aggravated murder for the 2016 strangulation deaths of 43-year-old Stacey Stanley and 29-year-old Elizabeth Griffith.
A jury has recommended to a judge that he sentence Grate to death June 1.
Bishop's predecessor said Grate confessed after his September 2016 arrest to killing Candice Cunningham at a vacant Richland County home. Her body was found in a nearby ravine.
The newspaper reports Grate has been linked to the 2015 slaying of Rebekah Leicy. Her body was found in Ashland County.
Information from: News Journal, http://www.mansfieldnewsjournal.com
