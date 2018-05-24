FC Cincinnati to play MLS team in June

The world was losing a "great opportunity for lasting peace and great prosperity and wealth," Trump said.Full Story >
The world was losing a "great opportunity for lasting peace and great prosperity and wealth," Trump said.Full Story >
A Hamilton County corrections officer was arrested on a felony charge of pandering sexually oriented matter involving a minor, according to Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine.Full Story >
A Hamilton County corrections officer was arrested on a felony charge of pandering sexually oriented matter involving a minor, according to Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine.Full Story >
A major FC Cincinnati announcement is planned Tuesday night on Fountain Square, a source has confirmed to FOX19 NOW.Full Story >
A major FC Cincinnati announcement is planned Tuesday night on Fountain Square, a source has confirmed to FOX19 NOW.Full Story >
A briefing Thursday about classified documents will be for just two Republican House members, both Trump allies, as Trump and his supporters in Congress press for information on the outside informant.Full Story >
A briefing Thursday about classified documents will be for just two Republican House members, both Trump allies, as Trump and his supporters in Congress press for information on the outside informant.Full Story >
North Korea has carried out what it says is the demolition of its nuclear test site in the presence of foreign journalists.Full Story >
North Korea has carried out what it says is the demolition of its nuclear test site in the presence of foreign journalists.Full Story >