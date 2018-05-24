FC Cincinnati to play MLS team in June

FC Cincinnati midfielder Jimmy McLaughlin reacts after winning their penalty shoot-out during a U.S. Open Cup soccer match against the Chicago Fire, Wednesday, June 28, 2017 (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

FC Cincinnati will get another shot at an MLS team this summer.

In Wednesday's U.S. Open Cup draw, FCC was paired with Minnesota United. The game will be played at Minnesota's home field in the first week of June.

This announcement comes on the same day FOX19 NOW confirmed Major League Soccer officials are planning to come to Cincinnati to make a major soccer announcement next Tuesday. It is expected that announcement will be Major League Soccer awarding FCC an expansion bid to join the league.

FC Cincinnati beat MLS opponents Columbus Crew and Chicago Fire last year's U.S. Open Cup.

