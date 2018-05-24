McDonald's not ready to let go of plastic straws

A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for most of the Tri-State until 9 p.m.Full Story >
Attorneys for a condemned killer are asking that their client be spared, saying he experienced a "homosexual panic" of self-revulsion before killing a man he picked up at an Ohio bar.Full Story >
Motorist heading out on the road to their Memorial Day destinations will see higher gas prices.Full Story >
According to Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine's office, there are currently more than 700 children missing in Ohio.Full Story >
More than 70 restaurants, food trucks and other food producers are participating in Cincinnati's biggest culinary festival this weekend.Full Story >
Actress Rose McGowan says she's 'still in shock' that Harvey Weinstein will finally be appearing in court in New York City, and she sees it as a win for all of the women who have accused him of sexual misconductFull Story >
President Donald Trump is canceling the June 12 summit with North Korea's Kim Jong Un, citing the "tremendous anger and open hostility" in a recent statement from North KoreaFull Story >
President Donald Trump has awarded the Medal of Honor to a Navy SEAL who oversaw a daring assault and rescue mission on a snowy Afghanistan mountaintop in 2002Full Story >
The families of two students killed in the Parkland, Florida, school shootings are suing the gun manufacturer that built and the store that sold the weapon used in the attack that killed 17Full Story >
Scientists in Hawaii have captured rare images of blue methane flames burning from cracks in the pavement as Kilauea volcano gushes lava in the backgroundFull Story >
About to turn 80, Tommy Chong says he never doubted he'd live to see the day when marijuana would be legal in one form or another in 30 states across the countryFull Story >
