Corrections officer arrested for allegedly sharing child porn

A Hamilton County corrections officer was arrested on a felony charge of pandering sexually oriented matter involving a minor, according to Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine.

Deputy Joshua Yeager, 30, was arrested Thursday morning after agents served a search warrant at his home in Delhi Township.

Yeager, who is a corrections officer at the Hamilton County Justice Center, was being investigated after evidence was gathered that he allegedly shared child pornography online.

"Our agents seized several electronic devices from the suspect's home while serving the search warrant there this morning," Attorney General DeWine said in a news release. "Right now we are examining those devices for any additional evidence, and it is possible that more charges will be filed."

Yeager was hired on Nov. 30, 2006.

Sheriff Jim Neil placed him on unpaid administrative leave.

Authorities with the FBI and Delhi Township Police Department are assisting in the investigation.

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.