OSP: 1 injured in plane accident at Clermont County Airport

One person has been injured after a plane accident at the Clermont County Airport, according to OSP.

According to employees, the pilot started a prop plane and it started spinning in a circle. He got knocked over and was injured trying to stop the plane.

The owner of the airport said he struck the plane with his SUV and stopped it.

The victim was transported to the hospital.

The extent of injuries is unknown at this time.

