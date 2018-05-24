Cleveland Police horse dances to 'Whip /Nae Nae' after going vir - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Cleveland Police horse dances to 'Whip /Nae Nae' after going viral for 'Cupid Shuffle'

Posted by Sia Nyorkor, Cleveland 19 Reporter
Connect
A Facebook video of a Cleveland Police Department patrol horse is going viral after the horse and his partner participated in a line dance known as the "Cupid Shuffle." (Source WOIO) A Facebook video of a Cleveland Police Department patrol horse is going viral after the horse and his partner participated in a line dance known as the "Cupid Shuffle." (Source WOIO)
CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -

A Facebook video of a Cleveland Police Department patrol horse is going viral after the horse and his partner participated in a line dance known as the "Cupid Shuffle."

It happened last Saturday at the Stockyard Bike-A-Thon.

As the music plays, you see the horse and her partner Officer Scott Seiger join the fun and start doing the moves.

Keith Sulzer posted the video to his personal Facebook page and wrote:

"If you've never seen a horse do the Cupid Shuffle here you go!! Cleveland Police rocking the Stockyard Bikeathon!!"

Officer Scott Sieger says it's important for the public to see police out there, it's an vital part of their community policing.

"You know the police are perceived in a certain way and we want to let them know that we're not out to be the bad guys, we're out there to say hi and shake your hand and we're there to protect too," said Officer Seiger.

On Thursday the horse was dancing 'Whip/ Nae Nae.'

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.

  • FOX19 HeadlinesMore>>

  • Van full of kids crashes into FL restaurant

    Van full of kids crashes into FL restaurant

    Friday, May 25 2018 1:44 AM EDT2018-05-25 05:44:12 GMT
    Friday, May 25 2018 3:40 AM EDT2018-05-25 07:40:54 GMT
    A church van with children inside crashed into a North Miami restaurant Wednesday. (Source: WPLG/CNN)A church van with children inside crashed into a North Miami restaurant Wednesday. (Source: WPLG/CNN)

    A van filled with schoolchildren crashed through the front of a new restaurant in North Miami.

    Full Story >

    A van filled with schoolchildren crashed through the front of a new restaurant in North Miami.

    Full Story >

  • Congressional leaders get briefings on Russia probe

    Congressional leaders get briefings on Russia probe

    Friday, May 25 2018 12:42 AM EDT2018-05-25 04:42:57 GMT
    Friday, May 25 2018 3:36 AM EDT2018-05-25 07:36:30 GMT
    (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin). Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein leaves a classified briefing about the federal investigation into President Donald Trump's 2016 campaign, on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, May 24, 2018.(AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin). Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein leaves a classified briefing about the federal investigation into President Donald Trump's 2016 campaign, on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, May 24, 2018.
    Republican and Democratic lawmakers have received classified briefings about the origins of the FBI investigation into Russia's election meddling.Full Story >
    Republican and Democratic lawmakers have received classified briefings about the origins of the FBI investigation into Russia's election meddling.Full Story >

  • Senate approves sexual harassment bill for Congress

    Senate approves sexual harassment bill for Congress

    Thursday, May 24 2018 3:02 PM EDT2018-05-24 19:02:15 GMT
    Friday, May 25 2018 3:36 AM EDT2018-05-25 07:36:07 GMT
    The Senate has given final approval to a bill that revamps the system for handling sexual harassment complaints on Capitol Hill.Full Story >
    The Senate has given final approval to a bill that revamps the system for handling sexual harassment complaints on Capitol Hill.Full Story >
    •   
Powered by Frankly