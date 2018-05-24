Morgan Freeman apologizes in wake of harassment accusations

Attorneys for a condemned killer are asking that their client be spared, saying he experienced a "homosexual panic" of self-revulsion before killing a man he picked up at an Ohio bar.Full Story >
Motorist heading out on the road to their Memorial Day destinations will see higher gas prices.Full Story >
More than 70 restaurants, food trucks and other food producers are participating in Cincinnati's biggest culinary festival this weekend.Full Story >
A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for most of the Tri-State until 9 p.m.Full Story >
Two residents were taken to a hospital after firefighters rescued them from a smoky house in Covington early Friday, fire officials said. The residents, both adults, likely suffered smoke inhalation, said EMS Director David Geiger. Fire crews responded to their Madison Court home just after 2 a.m. when they received reports of smoke in the structure, he said. Firefighters found a small fire on the top floor and quickly extinguished it. The cause remains under investigation. A dam...Full Story >
Scientists in Hawaii have captured rare images of blue methane flames burning from cracks in the pavement as Kilauea volcano gushes lava in the backgroundFull Story >
About to turn 80, Tommy Chong says he never doubted he'd live to see the day when marijuana would be legal in one form or another in 30 states across the countryFull Story >
A road rage suspect seen on surveillance video hitting a man with a sledgehammer after smashing the windows out of a vehicle is being sought by Philadelphia policeFull Story >
U.S. prosecutors have charged more than 80 members of the violent Mexican Mafia gang with taking part in a conspiracy to run drugs and carry out violent assaults ordered from inside Los Angeles County jailsFull Story >
President Donald Trump is out to discredit the Russia probe he now calls 'spygate'Full Story >
President Donald Trump and South Korea's Moon Jae-in are working to keep a planned summit between the U.S. and North Korea's Kim Jong Un on trackFull Story >
Danica Patrick, approaching her final Indy 500, is immortalized with Lego statueFull Story >
U.S. Senate candidate Joe Arpaio has pledged his unwavering support for President Donald Trump but is unwilling or unable to elaborate on the president's policiesFull Story >
Trump issues a rallying call to opponents of abortion, encouraging them to the polls to elect conservative lawmakersFull Story >
A pregnant Claire Danes walked the red carpet for the New York premiere of her new film, "A Kid Like Jake."Full Story >
