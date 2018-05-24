Teen faces aggravated murder charges in death of woman, 98

MEDINA, Ohio (AP) - A 17-year-old Ohio boy who police say strangled a 98-year-old woman from his neighborhood and left her body inside a closet at her home has been charged.
The Medina County Gazette reports Gavon Ramsay, of Wadsworth, was indicted on Tuesday on aggravated murder charges in the death of Margaret Douglas.
Wadsworth Police Chief Randy Reinke (REN'-kee) has said preliminary autopsy findings indicate Douglas was strangled.
Ramsay was arrested after Douglas' wallet was found at his family's home. He's being held on a $1 million bond.
The Medina County Public Defender's Office cited a Juvenile Court judge's gag order when asked to comment Thursday. Ramsay will be tried as an adult.
Wadsworth is roughly 38 miles (61 kilometers) south of downtown Cleveland.
Information from: The Medina County Gazette, http://www.medina-gazette.com
