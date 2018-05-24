Police: Tickling leads to assault charge

A man is charged with assault following a tickling session that turned violent last week.

Daniel Smith, 26, was arrested after police said he punched a woman in the face and broke her jaw.

The incident started when Smith attempted to tickle the victim, according to an affidavit filed in Hamilton County.

The victim told Smith to stop, but he threw her down and began “forcibly tickling her,” police wrote in court documents.

Smith then punched the woman several times.

Court documents say Smith acted “belligerent + violent” in his court appearance Thursday. A judge set his bond at $30,000 and ordered Smith to stay away from his victim.

